WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking for volunteers.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Food Bank said it needs volunteers for its mobile pantry.

The mobile pantry has stops planned throughout the month of August.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can do so by calling 940-766-2322 or applying online here.

WE NEED MOBILE PANTRY VOLUNTEERS! Take a look at our upcoming schedule and help us make sure we can provide food for our... Posted by Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.