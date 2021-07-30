City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Young County intersection to get an upgrade

The intersection at State Highway 16 and State Highway 114 in Loving will be upgraded for new...
The intersection at State Highway 16 and State Highway 114 in Loving will be upgraded for new stop signs for all lanes of travel.(Texas Department of Transportation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A major intersection north of Graham will see an upgrade soon.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the intersection at State Highway 16 and State Highway 114 in Loving will be upgraded for new stop signs for all lanes of travel.

It’s set to become an all-way stop on Wednesday, August 4.

The intersection will also have advanced warning signs, flashing lights and rumble strips.

Right now, only drivers on State Highway 16 have to stop.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Man arrested following chase in Lawton
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash

Latest News

Drivers can expect some delays and multiple lane closures.
TxDOT replacing signs throughout Wichita Falls
Drivers can expect some delays and multiple lane closures.
TxDOT replacing signs throughout Wichita Falls
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking for volunteers.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank looking for volunteers
On August 12, the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon will host its sixth annual School Clothes...
Boys and Girls Club of Vernon to give out free school clothes