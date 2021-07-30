Young County intersection to get an upgrade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A major intersection north of Graham will see an upgrade soon.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the intersection at State Highway 16 and State Highway 114 in Loving will be upgraded for new stop signs for all lanes of travel.

It’s set to become an all-way stop on Wednesday, August 4.

The intersection will also have advanced warning signs, flashing lights and rumble strips.

Right now, only drivers on State Highway 16 have to stop.

