CDC says vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 should get tested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Masks recommendations are not the only revising The Center for Disease Control is suggesting. Another latest guidance says that fully vaccinated individuals that may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 should get a COVID test.

After three to five days of the potential exposure even if they are not showing any symptoms. However The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to take.

“The reason that we do that is because that testing is a moment in time testing. So if you’ve been exposed to COVID -19 and you test too early then you’re going to test negative. Then you may assume that you’re not at risks so it gives you a false sense of security,” said Lou Kreidler Health Director of The Wichita County Public Health District.

This new guidance comes two months after the CDC initial testing recommendation. Which says that fully vaccinated individuals were at a lower risk and don’t need to get a COVID test even if they were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

