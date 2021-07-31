Health experts react to latest CDC masks recommendations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As we continue to see an increase in Delta variant cases The Center for Disease Control has made a few changes to recommendations on how people should be approaching COVID-19.

In June The CDC was recommending that those fully vaccinated no longer had to wear a mask. However as of July 27th those recommendations have changed and they now they say any everyone no matter your vaccination status should be wearing a mask.

“People wonder why it keeps changing but really the virus keeps changing and what we know about it is different today than what we knew even two weeks ago,” said Lou Kreidler Health Director of Wichita County Public Health District.

Right now Wichita County has 90 break through cases vaccines alone may not be able to stop the spread of COVID-19 but health experts says for those who have gotten vaccinated it makes a difference.

“Individuals can get infected with the Delta variant even if they are vaccinated but they tend to have less severe illnesses. Some individuals won’t have any symptoms at all but they found that you could still spread the disease even if you’re not symptomatic. Especially with the delta variant I think that’s why they changed that,” said Kreidler.

A strain that health experts say is more infecioutios and contagious than any other.

“As soon as I saw it I was like you’re kidding right. As soon as they dropped the mandatory masks like everything blows back up and next thing you know we have a new strain,’ said Breanna Sherbert resident of Graham.

Pfizer is doing a study and working with the CDC in the hopes that a third booster shot might just be the answer against fighting the delta variant. Specifically for those who have already gotten the Pfizer vaccine.

“They are presenting that information to the CDC and the FDA and that really will be a decision that’s made on that level as to whether or not a booster vaccine is needed,” said Kreidler.

Kreidler says while the CDC is recommending wearing masks again no Texas municipal or county officials can issue a mask mandate. She also expects to see numbers continue to rise as school starts in August.

