Near 100 heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another hot day is what’s in store for Texoma. We will have a high at or just below 100, but if you’re outside it will hot regardless. Real feel temps will be over 100 degrees all afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect all weekend for our eastern counties including Wichita County. A few showers will be possible tonight and tomorrow.

Thankfully relief is on the way, a ‘cold’ front looks to move in from the north on Sunday, bringing rain chances and cooler temps. Sunday will have a high in the mid 90′s. Monday will be slightly cooler with a high near 91.

