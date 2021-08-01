Cooler start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to a cold front temperatures will be much more bearable for the beginning of the week. For Sunday we see a high near 85 with overcast skies. Tonight scattered showers will be possible. Rain chances continue into the first half of Monday. Tomorrow’s high will be near 90, Tuesday will be about the same. By the mid part of the week, we start to see things warm back up, by Friday we are back near triple-digit heat.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.