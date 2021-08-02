BBB addresses returns, exchanges ahead of tax free weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tax free shopping weekend for Texas and Oklahoma is this weekend, and the Better Business Bureau is reminding people that businesses aren’t required to accept returned or exchanged items.

Stores set their own policies.

The Better Business Bureau advises people to ask or read up on stores’ return and exchange policies before they buy.

They suggest for people to keep receipts and original packaging.

