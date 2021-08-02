City Guide
Graham resident killed in Jack County crash

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jack County last Friday, according to Texas DPS.

Lorenzo Aguilar, 40, of Graham died after being involved in a head-on crash on FM 4.

Texas DPS said Aguilar’s vehicle was traveling north on FM 4 toward Jacksboro, while the second vehicle, a pickup, was southbound on FM 4. For unknown reasons, Aguilar’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit the pickup head-on.

Aguilar was pronounced dead on scene and the pickup driver was transported to Ft. Worth hospital with serious injuries.

Texas DPS said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

