City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2018.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half of her left lung being removed.

“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Well-wishers included Jane Lynch, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health,” and Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote: “Praying for you! So many folks got your back!”

Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling President Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes.
New details released in Wichita Falls house fire
There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.
231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County
The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to...
CDC says vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 should get tested
Students earned their GED’s through the literacy and education programs
Region Nine students hard works pays off with graduation
Those recommendations have changed to say any everyone no matter your vaccination status should...
Health experts react to latest CDC masks recommendations

Latest News

Women joined together in Chicago to share their love of a childhood favorite, Double Dutch.
Women jumping into Double Dutch create an exercise movement
Vaccinations best tool against delta variant, CDC says
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
Women joined together in Chicago to share their love of a childhood favorite, Double Dutch.
Women revive their love for Double Dutch
Devin Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery,...
Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife