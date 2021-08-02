Manhunt underway for possibly armed suspect near Maurine, Sheppard Access

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement in Wichita Falls is searching for a man who is possibly armed after he crashed his car following a police chase.

The crash happened near Maurine Street and Sheppard Access Road; law enforcement is reportedly searching buildings in the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

