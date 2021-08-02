Mild weather to start August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions. Today, we will have a high of 88 with morning clouds. Morning showers and storms will be possible. However, by this afternoon we will start to see the sun returning. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies. For the rest of the 7-day forecast, I anticipate that we won’t have any rain chances. We may see enough moisture in the air to give us daily afternoon rain chances. However, other than that, we look to stay dry. Tuesday, we will continue to see the upper 80s for the high. We look to return to the 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Once we see the wind return out of the South, we will start to heat up. By Thursday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. By Friday, we will return to the upper 90s with a high of 97.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.