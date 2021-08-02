City Guide
Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:43 AM CDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said a man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday afternoon inside a Greenwood County home.

Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood a child was also hurt but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911.

News Release - For Immediate Release Shooting Investigation Greenwood, SC (Release Time – August 2nd, 2021, 4:00...

Posted by Greenwood County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021

Deputies say 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell was arrested several hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida.

The sheriff says the victims knew Powell, but deputies are trying to figure out exactly what led to the killings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

