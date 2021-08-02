One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls

City Guide
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead after a crash over the weekend in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police said they were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S. Grace Freeway.

Witnesses told police a red four-door Honda was heading north in the southbound lanes of the freeway as a blue Chevy pickup was heading south, and they ended up crashing head-on.

According to Wichita Falls Police, the driver of the Chevy, 81-year-old Jerry Fulfer, was killed in the crash, while the 20-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital in Dallas for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

