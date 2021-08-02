City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Robert Brown is being honored with a hibiscus mural in Vernon

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) -Three men had a dream to make Vernon the hibiscus capital of the world. One of those men is being honored with a hibiscus mural this weekend.

It started with one plant in the backyard Vernon mans home. In just over a decade, it has turned into an agrilife research and breeding program across the state.

A young scientist named Dariusz Malinowski came to Vernon from Europe not knowing what a hibiscus plant was. Once he did, he became interested in the plant. His friend and soon to be coworker Steve Brown became interested as well. Steve had a big backyard so they used it for research on the plants where his son Robert became fascinated and followed in his fathers footsteps.

“When Dariusz would be in the Browns backyard, they would sit their and talk about the program,” Roberts cousin Brice Ferguson said. “The vision for the program and the possibilities.”

The trio set off to create a research and breeding program. After years of hard work, they did in 2010. Later that year, Robert passed away. His father and Dr. Malinowski decided to honor Robert and name a hibiscus plant after him to keep his legacy alive.

“It is a truly amazing program and the accomplishments that have been made since his passing,” Ferguson said. “I think he would be just amazed. It is a legacy that he deserves and is only second to his greatest legacy, which was his daughter.”

Vernon is having an unveiling ceremony of the mural Saturday, July 31st at 9 a.m. The Robert Brown Hibiscus plant is one of the most popular ones on the market today.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes.
New details released in Wichita Falls house fire
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.
231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County
The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to...
CDC says vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 should get tested
Denny Thompson, 51, spent three months battling COVID-19 in the hospital with machines keeping...
‘I’m a believer now’: Man who battled COVID-19 for 3 months urges vaccinations

Latest News

Police searching for suspect after crash
Manhunt underway for possibly armed suspect near Maurine, Sheppard Access
The program will take place Thursdays and Saturdays in July and August.
Art Around the World program set at Wichita Falls Museum of Art
The Better Business Bureau says it's best to understand store return and exchange policies...
BBB addresses returns, exchanges ahead of tax free weekend
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is preparing for the back to school...
Vaccinations offered ahead of new school year