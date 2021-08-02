Ruben’s House of Classics donates car wrapping to Vietnam Veteran supporter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man got a nice surprise Monday from the owner of a car restoration business.

Clifford Harney was expecting to pay for his American flag car wrap; he uses his car to help honor Vietnam veterans who passed away.

“I do the funerals with the patriots guard,” said Harney.

Harney volunteers his time to honor Vietnam veterans by escorting family during funeral services. He drives his car from the church to the gravesite. Harney turned to Ruben’s House of Classics for an American flag wrap.

But when he arrived to the car shop, he found out his money was no good.

“My brain started going off and wheels started turning and so you know what I’m going to do something for you,” said Ruben Rodriguez, owner of Ruben’s House of Classics. “We decided as Ruben’s House of Classics and empire wraps to go ahead and team up together and do a wrap for Cliff.”

Harney said it’s time for somebody to set up and bring the Vietnam vets together; his brother was a Vietnam Veteran. When Harney told Rodriguez what he wanted done, Rodriguez wanted to help so he did the wrap for free.

“Breaks my heart that he done it,” said Harney. “I’m sure appreciative.”

Rodriguez has known Harney for two years and lately, when Harney attended funerals, people were asking him about his car.

“A lot of people say ‘where’s your car at? Where’s your car at? Well, we found out today where it was at,” said Harney.

Pulling off this surprise wasn’t easy and Rodriguez was nervous, but he’s glad it all worked out.

“Seeing his face expression when getting the wrap, that’s all it takes for me,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Harney is always supporting the Vietnam Veterans and if you see him out at a car show or military function, wave and say hi. He deserves it.

