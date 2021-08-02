City Guide
Texas high school football back in action

August is here, and that means Texas high school football is back in action.
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEXOMA, Texas (KAUZ) - August is here, and that means Texas high school football is back in action. On Monday morning players and coaches got back on the field in their helmets and practice jerseys, ready for a new season, and to get to work.

“It’s like we never left,” Iowa Park Head Coach Michael Swenson described, “just the excitement out here is tremendous.”

While the excitement is everywhere, the players know there’s still a job to be done, and there’s only 25 days to make sure they can do that job right.

“I mean I’m in shape andwe’ve been lifting,” senior DB/LB Mason Cravens explained, “but I’ve got to get the key roles and play my part to get everything right and stuff.”

“I just hope every stays healthy,” senior running back Jaydon Southard said,” and that everybody thinks good of this team this year.”

