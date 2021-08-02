City Guide
Vaccinations offered ahead of new school year

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is preparing for the back to school...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is preparing for the back to school immunization rush.

The Covid vaccine clinic will be every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health district at 1700 Third Street.

The Covid vaccine will be available during back to school clinics as well.

The clinic offers services by appointment, with walk-in services available on August 12, 13 and 16.

The immunization clinic will also offer extended clinic hours:

  • Monday, August 2 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 3 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 4 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the MPEC
  • Monday, August 9 from 8 am to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 10 from 8 am to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 11 from 8 am to 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, August 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

