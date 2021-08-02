City Guide
Warrant issued for suspect in Wilbarger County horse shooting

Trenton Ray Wilson
Trenton Ray Wilson(Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is wanted after he allegedly burglarized a home in Wilbarger County and shot several animals, two of which were horses who later died.

Caption

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster said Trenton Ray Wilson has been named as a person of interest in the case, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“We are so grateful to the many people who reached out over the last several days after this story made national news,” Foster said. “And we hope now that we know more, we’ll be able to catch him soon.”

“According to family members, Wilson is homeless and usually stays in Amarillo, sometimes under bridges on I-40. It is believed he is hitchhiking back there now or may already be there. He is described as a white male, 5′9″, 130 pounds with a scruffy beard. He has a round tattoo on his left chest, a star on the left side of his stomach and a circular-type swirl tattoo on his left side.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous; if you see him, do not approach him.

Tips may be made anonymously, and all information is kept confidential. Foster encourages anyone who may have information to call him at (940) 475-0295, call the Operation Cow Thief tip line at (817) 916-1775 or call the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 552-6205.

