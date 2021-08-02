WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage (formally Just Store It) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park
- Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Blue Sky Self Storage
- Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City View Baptist Church
- Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.