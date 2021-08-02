WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September. (WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage (formally Just Store It) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Blue Sky Self Storage

Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City View Baptist Church

Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

