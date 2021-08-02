City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank's Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.
Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.(WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage (formally Just Store It) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Lake Wichita Park

  • Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Blue Sky Self Storage

  • Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

City View Baptist Church

  • Aug. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

