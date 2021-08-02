Wichita County Law Enforcement Center facing more delays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $73 million is being clogged in the drains at Wichita County’s new jail.

The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center failed state inspection over a month ago. Since then, issues have only gotten worse, and that’s not even the worst part about it. Experts said they are not sure what is causing the problem.

Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said they are experiencing problems with their flush valve solenoids on the sink and toilet combination units. He said the most frustrating part is no one can figure out why.

“We will check them, they will work, work great and we come back to do a reinspection a day later and we got a whole other set of toilets that are not functioning properly,” Beauchamp said.

County officials have worked with the architects, builders and the manufacturer to try to understand why they are having debris in the pipes. It was suggested that they had inferior water quality, but they took samples and sent them in for testing. The results showed the water quality was just fine.

“We did three water tests with the city of Wichita Falls’ help this past week,” Beauchamp said. “Those three tests showed that the water quality is good so we are providing that information back to the manufacturer, working with them to determine what exactly is going on.”

Beauchamp said these valves are used in facilities throughout the country, and issues like these should not be happening. They are bringing in more experts to try and find out why debris keeps filling up these pipes, but for now, there is no timetable on when this will be fixed nor when the jail will be opened.

