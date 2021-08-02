City Guide
Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce event postponed due to Coronavirus

The ribbon cutting and Business After Hours will be rescheduled for a later date.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting.

They were set to welcome people to their new location at the event on Tuesday.

It’s now been postponed due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases in north Texas.

The chamber said the decision was made to keep their members safe.

The ribbon cutting and Business After Hours will be rescheduled for a later date.

