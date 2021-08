WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The forecast is looking wonderful for this time of the year. Expect hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Wednesday. Overnight lows will also drop into the lower 60s. These temperatures are around ten degrees below average. There’s no rain this week in the forecast but it will heat back up as we head toward the weekend.

