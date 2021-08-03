City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Suspect caught after manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
Crews were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes.
New details released in Wichita Falls house fire
The ribbon cutting and Business After Hours will be rescheduled for a later date.
Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce event postponed due to Coronavirus
There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.
231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

WFISD students to receive free lunch this school year
WFISD students to receive free lunch this school year
NWS makes changes to warning system for severe thunderstorms
NWS makes changes to warning system for severe thunderstorms
TASA celebrates 8 years
Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse celebrates 8-year anniversary
Internet "nightmare" continues in Vernon
Internet ‘nightmare’ continues in Vernon