Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home

Tammy Lay has been stuck in a Florida hospital for over two weeks
By Michael Grace
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Shala Allgeier, says a girls trip with her two aunts, sisters Beverly Vinson and Tammy Lay, has now become the battle of a lifetime for Tammy.

“It was terrifying because you’re in the middle of a dream and then it turns into a nightmare within seconds,” Allgeier said. “We go there on a three-day vacation and by the second day her health had deteriorated.”

Out of nowhere, Tammy became unresponsive while the family was at their condo rental, leaving Allgeier frantically dialing 911.

She was rushed to the hospital. She was put in ICU and is currently on a breathing machine.

Doctors at the hospital in Daytona Beach told the family that Tammy had symptoms of severe pneumonia and would have to remain on the ventilator at the hospital.

And, as the days went by and expenses piled up, Beverly and Shala were forced to leave Tammy behind and make their way back to Archer City.

“We have family, children, animals here,” Vinson said. “We had to come back.”

Now, while Tammy continues her fight in the ICU, the family is faced with the task of raising $15,000 dollars to pay for a special medical transport to bring her home.

“It’s really hard when you know you’ve got a family member and you’re trying your best to help,” Allgeier.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

