City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County

Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried...
Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A dead body was discovered in a shallow grave southwest of Canton on Saturday and a Dallas man is in jail.

According to a report by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found on private property off County Road 2301. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the scene and called in the Texas Rangers for additional assistance. A preliminary investigation determined that the death occurred in Dallas. However, after Dallas Police Department apparently declined involvement in the investigation, Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix sent deputies to secure the crime scene at a residence located in the Pleasant Grove community in Dallas.

As the investigation progressed, Hendrix ultimately arrested Casey Lynn Spriggs, 45, of Dallas, on a charge of murder. It is alleged that Spriggs shot and killed Ladarron Perkins in Dallas before transporting Perkins’ body to Van Zandt County to bury him in the shallow grave.

Spriggs is currently being held in the Van Zandt County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Suspect caught after manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
Trenton Ray Wilson
Warrant issued for suspect in Wilbarger County horse shooting
County officials have worked with the architects, builders and the manufacturer to fix the...
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center facing more delays
Texas DPS said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.
Graham resident killed in Jack County crash

Latest News

Prayers will happen on Sunday, August 8 at 1 p.m. at the WFISD campus of your choice.
First United Methodist Church hosting annual WFISD Prayer Walk
.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank awarded $20,000 grant
The clinics will take place each Friday through Labor Day.
WFISD to provide weekly vaccine clinics starting Friday
The bicycle rodeo is set to take place Saturday, August 7.
Vernon bicycle rodeo set for Saturday