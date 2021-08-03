Experts say millions in rental assistance still available for Texans as federal eviction moratorium ends

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Time is up for renters to be protected by the CDC eviction moratorium but experts say there as still millions of dollars in rental assistance available for Texans.

Texas Housers say nearly a million people are currently behind on their rent or mortgage, while half of those people say they’re at risk of being evicted in the next two months.

Already today they say they’ve seen an increase in the number of evictions brought to court.

“People just need time to ensure they can use that money and stay safely housed,” Christina Rosales with Texas Housers said Monday.

She’s encouraging renters at risk of eviction to call Texas Rent Relief for assistance, or 211 to find out what local funding could be available to them.

She also says judges and landlords should also pass this information along to renters before they evict.

“We’re asking judges to do their due diligence letting landlords and tenants know of the help that’s out there,”

Landlords we spoke to in Temple who didn’t want to be identified say they are spending their land taxes and savings to pay for water and electricity for some of their tenants. They say its gotten to the point where it would make more financial sense to let some of their units sit empty rather than allow people to continue to live there without making payments.

They say they plan to evict the renters who make no effort to pay their rent, but continue to be willing to make arrangements with those willing to pay some portion of their rent as the pandemic continues to impact Central Texans.

Rosales says its important for those who are taken to court to at least show up. “If tenants show up then they have a chance to get help,” she said. Otherwise they will automatically be evicted and in some cases, required to leave their home within seven days.

