Hazy skies will be possible today

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the rest of the 7-day forecast, I anticipate that we won’t have any rain chances. We may see enough moisture in the air to give us daily afternoon rain chances. However, other than that, we look to stay dry. Tuesday, we will continue to see the upper 80s for the high. We look to return to the 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Once we see the wind return out of the South, we will start to heat up. By Thursday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 93 with partly cloudy skies. By Friday, we will return to the upper 90s with a high of 97. We will continue heating up into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday, we look to have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies.

