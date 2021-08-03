City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Internet ‘nightmare’ continues in Vernon

Customers of Suddenlink say outages continue
By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - For almost an entire month in Vernon, residents can experience the horrors of the Nightmare on Main Street haunted house. But, there’s another nightmare in town that people experience on a daily basis: the internet connection.

“It is a big conversation here in Vernon about, you know, ‘Suddenlink is out again, Suddenlink is out again,” Suddenlink customer and Vernon resident Chris Barrows said.

Barrows says he’s had four different outages with Suddenlink over the past eight months and he’s not alone.

“You look all over Vernon and you hear about all these outages,” Barrows said.

We took to social media to ask the Vernon community about the problems and had over thirty different people reply that they had similar issues with outages and customer service, including one woman, Tonya Lucas, who was without internet for 24 days.

“It’s just unreal and people not getting responses or having appointments canceled, it’s just not right and I’m trying to stand up for this little town because I love it,” Vernon resident Judy Isbell said.

Isbell, who has now switched providers, works from home to look after her 83-year-old mother and had to use all of her PTO she says as a result of outages from Suddenlink.

“If I lost my job because of the internet, it would take that ability away and there’s no telling what would happen to her,” Isbell said.

Texas House Representative David Spiller has Vernon in his district. He said he and his staff have started reaching out to residents to try and find answers.

“We are working on that. We’re trying to find out the nature of the problem and what we can do to resolve it,” Spiller said.

But for now, the nightmare of connection continues in Vernon.

“Our community deserves so much better,” Isbell said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Suspect caught after manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
Crews were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes.
New details released in Wichita Falls house fire
The ribbon cutting and Business After Hours will be rescheduled for a later date.
Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce event postponed due to Coronavirus
There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.
231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

WFISD students to receive free lunch this school year
WFISD students to receive free lunch this school year
NWS makes changes to warning system for severe thunderstorms
NWS makes changes to warning system for severe thunderstorms
TASA celebrates 8 years
Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse celebrates 8-year anniversary
Texas DPS said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.
Graham resident killed in Jack County crash