WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain so nice through Wednesday. Look for lows again tonight to drop into the middle 60s with highs only getting close to 90 on Wednesday afternoon. Humidity levels will remain low! Thursday begins the process of heating back up as highs get into the lower 90s. We’ll be near 100 or higher this weekend.

