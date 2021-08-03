NWS makes changes to warning system for severe thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Monday, new changes have been made to severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Whenever severe thunderstorm warnings are issued a new section will appear at the bottom with what the NWS is calling ‘tags.’ These tags will designate the most intense storms that are capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

Base level severe warnings, which are storms with winds over 60 mph and small hail, will see no changes.

Storms that can produce golf-ball-sized hail or winds over 70 mph will be tagged ‘considerable.’

Storms that can produce baseball-sized hail or winds over 80 mph will be tagged ‘destructive.’

For storms labeled destructive, an alert will be sent to your phone if you’re in the area under the warning.

“We’ve never had that before with severe thunderstorm warnings and I think this is going to help people be aware of those truly dangerous storms. We may only get one a year but when you get one a year, when you get that storm affecting you, it’s a big deal,” said Rick Smith, warning coordination meteorologist, NW Norman.

Smith calls this the biggest change they’ve ever made to severe thunderstorm warnings. Mason Brighton will have more on these changes and what impact it could have for farmers hit by these storms Tuesday night.

