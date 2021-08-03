City Guide
Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse celebrates 8-year anniversary

By Michael Grace
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - This weekend, the Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse celebrated eight years of service at their office in Vernon.

Since 2013, the group has worked to provide assistance for victims of family violence with counseling, shelter and financial assistance. They said they are are excited to see how far they’ve come and hope to expand their services and involvement with other agencies down the road.

“We want to be here and be able to help them through that to make it a little easier and so I hope that looks like more employees, I hope that looks like more victims served,” said Rachel Lira, executive director of TASA. “We do operate a battered intervention and prevention program. Currently that’s close to expanding, so we get to offer more groups and meet the demand that is absolutely there.”

Lira hopes TASA is there to help people for many more years to come.

