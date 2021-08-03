City Guide
Texoma back to school drives are preparing students for classes next week

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There are two great back to school drives taking place this weekend. one is led by Burkburnett independent school district and other is hosted by two Wichita Falls residents who are putting their resources together to make a difference.

“People can’t really afford it you know. I just want to be their blessing,” said Albert Lee Austin III.

Austin, a local resident who has hosted back to school drives in Wichita Falls for the past three years. This year, he reached out to Rickey Lowe an entrepreneur and owner of Davenport Grocery Store. The two are working together to give away necessary school supplies, and they’re also encouraging kids to read at the event. Lowe believes education is the real blessing.

“Promote that education is one of the number one keys that you can have and one of the pluses that you can use to try to excel in life,” said Lowe.

Austin and Lowe are giving away two hundred backpacks filled with school supplies. Austin is giving away bikes and iPads every hour until the event is over. He says it’s an act of kindness that comes from his heart, and his community is at the forefront of his mission.

“It’s very exciting to the kids because you have another fellow person like me and Mr. Rickey Lowe to give to the people who can’t afford it at times,” explained Austin. One Burkburnett school coordinator is prepping for another year of their back pack giveaway. Dee Dee Harris and a hand full of volunteers are packaging eight hundred back packs containing school supplies. Harris says this event gives families a break financially.

“If they have they have three or four kids spending four hundred dollars on school supplies is a pretty good chunk to their budget,” said Harris.

