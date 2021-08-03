Two arrested after Monday police chase, manhunt in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were arrested Monday after a police chase and manhunt in Wichita Falls.

Affidavits state Edgardo Rivera and Krystal Rose Gonzales were both arrested after Rivera crashed his car at Maurine Street and Sheppard Access Road during a police chase.

Gonzales was arrested on a burglary of a vehicle warrant. Rivera is facing the following charges:

Evading arrest from 08/02/2021

Abandoning or endangering a child from 08/02/2021

Burglary of a vehicle from 08/11/2020

Fraud, destruction, removal or conceal of writ from 08/15/2019

Tampering/Fabricating physical evidence from 08/15/2019

Court documents state a sheriff’s office deputy tried to stop Rivera on Central East Freeway for multiple traffic violations; Rivera refused to stop and accelerated away. He was reportedly driving at 88 miles per hour on Maurine Street before he ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck at Sheppard Access Road.

Rivera then reportedly turned around and crashed into the deputy’s vehicle while trying to take off. He then jumped a curb and stopped in a parking lot nearby, before allegedly running away with a handgun. The vehicle had two other occupants: Gonzales and a child.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department and deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office searched the area, and Rivera was found hiding in a drainage canal. He and Gonzales were both arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail.

Gonzales’ bond has been set at $2,500 and Rivera’s total bond has been set at $25,550.

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE CHARGE

Rivera and Gonzales are both being charged with burglary of a vehicle from last year.

Court documents state an officer responded to a vehicle burglary on Aug. 8, 2020 where the victim told him items totaling $670 were stolen from his car.

A witness reportedly saw the suspects stealing the items and recognized them as Rivera and Gonzales. The witness was later able to immediately identify the pair in a photograph lineup.

An arrest warrant was then issued for both suspects.

