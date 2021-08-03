City Guide
Vernon bicycle rodeo set for Saturday

The bicycle rodeo is set to take place Saturday, August 7.
The bicycle rodeo is set to take place Saturday, August 7.(Vernon Police)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vernon Police Department and the Texas Department of Health will host a bicycle rodeo this weekend.

It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon in the east side parking lot by Wilbarger Auditorium on Saturday, August 7.

The first 100 kids to register will get a bike helmet or a bike light. They will also have a chance to win a bike.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and kids will have to bring their own bike.

Hazy skies will be possible today
WFISD students to receive free lunch this school year
NWS makes changes to warning system for severe thunderstorms
TASA celebrates 8 years
Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse celebrates 8-year anniversary