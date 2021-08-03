Vernon bicycle rodeo set for Saturday

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vernon Police Department and the Texas Department of Health will host a bicycle rodeo this weekend.

It’s set for 9 a.m. to noon in the east side parking lot by Wilbarger Auditorium on Saturday, August 7.

The first 100 kids to register will get a bike helmet or a bike light. They will also have a chance to win a bike.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and kids will have to bring their own bike.

