WFISD to provide weekly vaccine clinics starting Friday
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will start providing weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics this Friday through a partnership with the Community Healthcare Center.
The clinics will take place each Friday through Labor Day at the Career Education Center from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Community Healthcare Center staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and no appointment is necessary to get a shot.
The Pfizer vaccine is free and available for individuals ages 12 and older. Parents must sign a consent form for students who are not 18 years old.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.