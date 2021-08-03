City Guide
WFISD students to receive free lunch this school year

By Mason Brighton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For some, the cost of buying their child’s school lunches every day can add up quickly. That is an extra financial burden which will not be felt by families in the Wichita Falls ISD this coming school year.

Regardless of their financial status, every student in the WFISD will receive free lunch. This is able to happen thanks to changes in federal guidelines that allow the district to provide meals free of charge.

This is the second year in a row that these meals will be provided at no cost to the kids; a move that will help families who’ve been hit the hardest by the pandemic and break the stigma of those who are food insecure.

“That’s one really good benefit about this is when so many families are fatigued and really taxed both financially and just energy-wise, it’s really nice that WFISD is offering something that is one less thing that families have to worry about,” Emily Kincaid, marketing specialist for Chartwells k-12, said.

On the first day of school, all kids in the district will be part of this program.

Kincaid adds that while it is not required, families are still encouraged to apply for the free and reduced lunch, as being approved for that can be tied to other programs aimed at helping your child succeed.

