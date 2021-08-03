City Guide
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank awarded $20,000 grant

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Mutual Insurance Company has given the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank a $20,000 grant.

Texas Mutual announced Tuesday that it was giving out $2 million in grants to 38 organizations statewide. Company officials said the grants are to help mitigate the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on working families.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank can be found at 1230 Midwestern Parkway, and has a mobile food pantry as well.

The money given out to the food bank and 37 other organizations is part of the first half of a two-part, $4 million funding initiative across the state. The second cycle of grants will focus on workforce development and safety training.

Applications for the second grant cycle will be taken from August 30 to October 8.

