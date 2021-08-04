City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

First Step BIPP program starts to take shape

It aims to help first-time domestic violence offenders use the program for probation terms and even for plea deals
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step in Wichita Falls is right on schedule with their Battering Intervention and Prevention Program, also known as BIPP.

It aims to help first-time domestic violence offenders use the program for probation terms and even for plea deals.

First Step staff said they have already hired a BIPP program coordinator and two facilitators, who have already begun training and earning their state certification to help both women and men end the cycle of abuse.

“We’re going to make sure that it’s ready and that we’re ready for it in the community. We don’t want anything to fall apart so we’re working really hard here to make sure this is a strong forever program that we’re offering,” said Michelle Turnbow, executive director of First Step.

Turnbow said she hopes to start those BIPP classes in the fall and that by working with the Wichita County district attorney’s office, there are already four offenders signed up when those classes start.

First Step is still looking for more male facilitators to help teach BIPP classes. To find out more information head to their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Suspect caught after manhunt near Maurine, Sheppard Access
Wichita Falls Police were called to the crash at 2:56 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Henry S....
One killed in weekend crash in Wichita Falls
Trenton Ray Wilson
Warrant issued for suspect in Wilbarger County horse shooting
County officials have worked with the architects, builders and the manufacturer to fix the...
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center facing more delays
Texas DPS said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.
Graham resident killed in Jack County crash

Latest News

Texas Special Session almost wraps up
Texas lawmakers expect Gov. Abbott to call another special session
Texas Special Session almost wraps up
Texas Special Session almost wraps up
NWS makes changes to severe thunderstorm warning system
NWS makes changes to severe thunderstorm warning system
WFPD recognized for exceptional service
WFPD recognized for exceptional service