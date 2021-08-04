First Step BIPP program starts to take shape

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Step in Wichita Falls is right on schedule with their Battering Intervention and Prevention Program, also known as BIPP.

It aims to help first-time domestic violence offenders use the program for probation terms and even for plea deals.

First Step staff said they have already hired a BIPP program coordinator and two facilitators, who have already begun training and earning their state certification to help both women and men end the cycle of abuse.

“We’re going to make sure that it’s ready and that we’re ready for it in the community. We don’t want anything to fall apart so we’re working really hard here to make sure this is a strong forever program that we’re offering,” said Michelle Turnbow, executive director of First Step.

Turnbow said she hopes to start those BIPP classes in the fall and that by working with the Wichita County district attorney’s office, there are already four offenders signed up when those classes start.

First Step is still looking for more male facilitators to help teach BIPP classes. To find out more information head to their website.

