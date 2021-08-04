City Guide
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts

Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.(YakubovAlim/Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Grab a glass of milk and get ready to dunk! It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and there are several ways to snag a deal on arguably one of the best types of cookies around.

Insominia Cookies is celebrating with an offer for one free chocolate chunk cookie with delivery. Check its social media channels for the exclusive code.

Mrs. Fields is offering 20% off cookie cakes to customers in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Use the code CHIP with online orders.

Tiff’s Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per person who comes into stores.

Lenny & Larry’s is offering 25% off any items with chocolate chips in them. Just use the code CHOCOCHIP25.

GrubHub & Subway are teaming up to offer up to five free cookies and a $0 delivery fee every Wednesday when customers order $25 or more from Subway on GrubHub.

Note: Be sure to check with your local businesses, not all locations may be participating.

