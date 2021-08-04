City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Edgardo Rivera (left) and Krystal Rose Gonzales (right).
Two arrested after Monday police chase, manhunt in WF
Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.
Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments
Gabriel Scabby, 21.
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Internet "nightmare" continues in Vernon
Internet ‘nightmare’ continues in Vernon

Latest News

Kids helping Wichita Falls residents through Kid’s Community Champions Day
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past