Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is in the Wichita County Jail, accused of attacking another man in his home.

According to Wichita Falls Police, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to a house on 9th Street.

There, they found Michael Darragh, who said he was hired by the landlord to clean up the yard. He told police he was mad at the person in the home because they were squatting and weren’t helping out.

He told police he knocked on the door and it fell down, and then the man inside told his dog to attack. Darragh told police he grabbed the man and put the man between him and the dog.

The victim, however, told a different story. He told police he saw Darragh going through his stuff outside, and then Darragh pushed down the plywood he was using as a front door before grabbing him by the throat and slamming him to the floor.

The victim said Darragh hit him in the head twice with a hammer.

Police said the victim had bruising to his face and back.

Darragh was taken to jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation.

