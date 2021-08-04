City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls

Michael Darragh
Michael Darragh(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man is in the Wichita County Jail, accused of attacking another man in his home.

According to Wichita Falls Police, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to a house on 9th Street.

There, they found Michael Darragh, who said he was hired by the landlord to clean up the yard. He told police he was mad at the person in the home because they were squatting and weren’t helping out.

He told police he knocked on the door and it fell down, and then the man inside told his dog to attack. Darragh told police he grabbed the man and put the man between him and the dog.

The victim, however, told a different story. He told police he saw Darragh going through his stuff outside, and then Darragh pushed down the plywood he was using as a front door before grabbing him by the throat and slamming him to the floor.

The victim said Darragh hit him in the head twice with a hammer.

Police said the victim had bruising to his face and back.

Darragh was taken to jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Edgardo Rivera (left) and Krystal Rose Gonzales (right).
Two arrested after Monday police chase, manhunt in WF
Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.
Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Internet "nightmare" continues in Vernon
Internet ‘nightmare’ continues in Vernon

Latest News

The state of Texas would receive billions of dollars under the federal Infrastructure...
What Texas would get from the federal infrastructure act
Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.
Texas Blood Institute offering hemoglobin A1C testing
The clinic is inside the Admin building in the parking lot of the casino.
Comanche Nation Entertainment holding vaccine clinic
Rain chances return Thursday