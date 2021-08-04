City Guide
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday night accused of breaking into Milam Elementary.

WFPD Sgt. Adam Maloney said officers arrived on scene soon after the burglar alarm call was made. The suspect, identified by police as Gabriel Scabby, 21, was reportedly trying to steal projector equipment and computers from one of Milam Elementary’s portable buildings.

Scabby allegedly dove into a nearby dumpster when police arrived; all of this was caught on a security camera at the school.

He was then found, arrested and taken to jail.

