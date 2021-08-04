Kids helping Wichita Falls residents through Kid’s Community Champions Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Koch family is making a difference and putting others first by participating in The Kitchen - Meals On Wheels’ Kid’s Community Champions Day.

“My youngest son said ‘are we gonna go get them Chick-fil-A?” said Koch.

Koch is talking about her youngest son, Gunner, who is six years-old. She and her three children are getting together to volunteer for the first time at The Kitchen for their Meals on Wheels program.

She wanted to take her kids away from their day-to-day routine this summer and create a different kind of family memory, one that gives back to others. The director of the program said she’s happy to welcome over 60 kids after taking a break from the pandemic last year.

“We don’t give the younger generation enough credit that so many times they are looking for ways to help out and a way to give back and so a lot of these kids are really excited,” Koch explained.

The Koch family, is excited to hand out meals. The program will give out over 700 meals to families from 30 different routes. Although Koch’s youngest won’t be able to deliver fast food to residents, she hopes they’re able to understand why it’s important to give back to the community.

“I think he’ll be really excited to just go up and have a short conversation with these people and put a smile on their face and he’ll just make their day so much brighter, they all will,” added Koch.

Koch hopes Thursday’s event will be the start of her family giving back year after year. She said her oldest has a heart of gold.

“This is just that thing in the right direction that will help her as she grows up and wants to continue in community service,” Koch said.

