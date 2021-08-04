One year later: how WF has kept Kaleb Honea’s memory alive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday marked one year since the Rider High School community lost one of its own: Kaleb Honea passed away after battling injuries from a car crash.

While the date will forever be a day of hurt for his family, his mom said she can’t believe how much good she has seen in the last year and how much the Wichita Falls community has rallied around her son’s memory.

Kaleb was honored at last year’s rider home opener with his number laid on the 42-yard line and his parents presented with his jersey. Enough donations came in for the Kaleb Honea Memorial Scholarship that every Wichita Falls ISD student who applied for it was able to receive it.

Amanda Bolding, Kaleb’s mom, said she is thankful to Wichita Falls for continuing to keep Kaleb in its memory.

“They’ve just kind of kept him going and there’s been a lot of things that have happened this year in our community, and as a mom, I don’t ever want him to be forgotten,” she said, “he’s too unforgettable in my opinion.”

That memory of Kaleb’s spirit and kindness toward everyone is what Bolding said keeps her positive during some of the most difficult days this last year.

“He didn’t care about your race [or] religion; he didn’t care about nothing, he loved you for you. He loved every person for who they were and it’s just humbling,” she explained, “it gets frustrating sometimes because you get irritated with people but at the end, I have to literally remind myself if Kaleb were here would he be OK with me being angry with someone or not liking them for something? You just have to love people for who they are.”

Rider’s home-opener will be on September 3 and will be celebrated as 42-Strong Day.

