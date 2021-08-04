City Guide
Rain chances return Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we look to return to the 90s. The high for today will be 90 with partly cloudy skies. Today the wind will shift from the north to the south at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Thursday, rain chances officially return to the forecast. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon. Thursday, we are looking to continue to relatively mild weather as well. The high on Thursday looks to be 90 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Friday, we are going to start getting hot once again. The high on Friday will be 97 with mostly sunny skies.

