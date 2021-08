WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak weather maker brings a few added clouds and spotty showers to the area on Thursday. Look for temperatures to remain nice for one more day with most highs close to 90. A hotter, more seasonal weather pattern starts Friday and lasts into the weekend and next week. Look for hot breezes and highs near 100.

