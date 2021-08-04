City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas A&M doctoral student designs chip capable of revolutionizing data processing rates

Texas A&M doctoral student Ramy Rady says the chip he’s working on can reach nearly five times...
Texas A&M doctoral student Ramy Rady says the chip he’s working on can reach nearly five times the bandwidth compared to the cell phone people carry around their pockets today.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M doctoral student has designed a chip that can revolutionize data processing speeds in cell phones and laptops.

Ramy Rady says the chip he’s working on can reach nearly five times the bandwidth compared to the cell phone people carry around their pockets today.

”It can have faster speed. You can use more data at the same time, and you can have sort of higher quality data if you’re watching TV on your phone, for instance,” Rady said.

Rady says he’s done it by using photons, which move much faster than the electrons that are used in traditional chips found in most contemporary devices.

“Since I came to Texas A&M, I started learning photonics and utilizing them to improve the characteristics of CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor),” Rady said. “Photons are faster, moving at the speed of light. The quality factor of photonics above electronic circuits is more than 10,000. Our design is practically new because we proposed a certain bandpass filter that utilizes discreet filtering techniques to make that filter.”

He says the technology is ready for use, but it’s still years away from making it into your devices. Rady says it mostly comes down to companies that might be interested in the technology deploying the infrastructure, investments, and logistics necessary to mass produce it.

“Not all companies are interested in optical design yet,” Rady said. “We’re trying to show that the progress in optic is really good so that we can get more companies interested. One problem is the measurement and the cost of the system that we have. We need to have very expensive equipment to test our chips in the lab.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Archer City family starts GoFundMe to bring loved one home
Edgardo Rivera (left) and Krystal Rose Gonzales (right).
Two arrested after Monday police chase, manhunt in WF
Stone Ridge Apartments in Wichita Falls is about to get a major upgrade.
Zoning change to allow grocery store construction at Stone Ridge Apartments
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Man arrested after attempted Milam Elementary burglary
Internet "nightmare" continues in Vernon
Internet ‘nightmare’ continues in Vernon

Latest News

Michael Darragh
Man arrested, accused of attacking man in Wichita Falls
The state of Texas would receive billions of dollars under the federal Infrastructure...
What Texas would get from the federal infrastructure act
Photo credit to Texas Blood Institute Facebook page.
Texas Blood Institute offering hemoglobin A1C testing
The clinic is inside the Admin building in the parking lot of the casino.
Comanche Nation Entertainment holding vaccine clinic
Rain chances return Thursday