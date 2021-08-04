Texas lawmakers expect Gov. Abbott to call another special session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been almost a month since Texas Governor Greg Abbott called state lawmakers to Austin for a special legislative session. However with time running out, it’s set to come to an end without a quorum in the house.

Texas Representative James Frank, District 69, said the current session is set to end on August 8th, but he believes Gov. Abbott will call another special session and will continue to do so until the voters’ integrity bill is passed by the senate and the house.

“Any bill that hasn’t passed both chambers in the house and the senate is dead. So the fact that 13 of them have passed the senate, none of them have passed the house, all of them are dead,” said Frank.

Those 13 bills that include the controversial voting bill, the critical race theory bill and the 13th check for retired teachers bill. All have to be refiled and renamed for the upcoming special session.

“They can be the exact same wording or they can be changed if you look at the election integrity bill it was actually from when we had regular session there was a lot of negotiation and a lot of changes on that bill to what actually got filed in the special session,” said Frank.

Quorums and negotiations that have not been made this special session with only eight democrats back in Austin while the rest still remain in Washington D.C.

“I’m here because this is the seat of Democracy and my people who I represent has a right to be able to vote unabridged just like all of you,” said Senfronia Thompson, Texas Representative 141.

“We talk to people and we still communicate. Yes we fuss at each other and run against each other but there is communication in the house. I am very concerned if orders are going to be taken from D.C. iI don’t know how long it’s going to be before we act like D.C.,” said Frank.

