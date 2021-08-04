Volunteers needed to help clean downtown WF before Hotter’N Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You can help clean up Wichita Falls next Saturday.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development is asking people to come out to get the falls looking their best ahead of Hotter‘N Hell Hundred.

On Aug. 14, they’ll be meeting at 8 a.m. at the Downtown Welcome Center on Indiana Avenue to pick up trash and pull weeds.

They’re asking you to bring close-toed shoes and any yard equipment you have.

