WF City Council approves forgivable loan for convention center developer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new hotel and convention center in Wichita Falls is one step closer to beginning construction after city council approved the 4B sales tax corporation performance agreement.

The $2 million forgivable loan went to O’Reilly Hospitality for the development of the hotel; it will be forgiven over a five year period, which is a small step for a big project.

It is an economic development incentive for investing $48 million toward this hotel.

“So the next steps are approving a construction contract and moving forward with that management agreement with them to manage a construction of the contract,” said Blake Jurecek, assistant city manager.

In two weeks, a construction contract will be presented to the city council. Jurecek said it is coming along as planned and construction will begin soon; they are taking it step by step and not rushing anything so they can get it perfect for the community and incoming visitors.

